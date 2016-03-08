Napoli 3-0 Salzburg Player Ratings: Fabian and Milik shine for Napoli

Napoli will take a commanding lead to Austria next week, after a comfortable 3-0 victory over Salzburg tonight.

After a slow start, Napoli took the lead in the 10th minute when Mertens played Milik through, who rounded the keeper with ease and finished coolly into the empty net. Salzburg briefly thought they had equalised, after a Maksimovic error, only for the ref to rule Daka’s effort out for offside. Napoli doubled their lead in the 18th minute, when Fabian volleyed in from the edge of the box.

Napoli went 3-0 up when Mario Rui’s whipped cross was headed into his own net by Onguene in the 58th minute. Salzburg rallied late on and forced Meret into a couple of saves, but as they committed more men forward in search of a way back into the tie, they afforded Napoli a lot of space at the back. Napoli created a number of chances, and looked very fluid going forward, and will perhaps be disappointed not to have put the tie beyond doubt tonight.







Meret – 7-5 - Looked a bit shaky early on. Made a good save to deny Dabbur early in the second half, followed by a great stop in the final stages, to keep his clean sheet.

Hysaj – 7 - Had a quiet first half but grew into the game in the second period. Relatively untroubled defensively.

Maksimovic – 6.5 - Very lucky when a goal that came from his error was ruled out in the first half, and never really recovered, looking nervy throughout.

Koulibaly – 7.5 - Strong performance defensively. Kept the Salzburg strikers very quiet and won almost every duel he went in for. Booked for a foul on Schlager.

Rui – 7.5 - Played well on his first start for over a month. Delivered a beautiful cross for Napoli’s third goal, and composed at the back

Callejon – 7.5 - Very unlucky not to score midway through the second half. He provided the assist for Fabian’s goal.

Allan – 7 - As combative as ever in midfield, but he had less impact on the game than he usually does.

Fabian – 8 - Controlled the midfield. Nice finish for Napoli’s second goal, volleying home from the edge of the box. Seems to be getting more influential each game he plays.

Zielinski – 6.5 - Had a very quiet game, kept drifting inside where it was already crowded and failed to offer any width to the side. Replaced in 66th minute.

Milik – 8.5 - Great finish for the opening goal, although he missed a great chance to double his tally late on. He created a couple of good chances, one in particular that Mertens couldn’t finish.

Mertens – 8 - Lovely through ball for Napoli’s opener. Caused a lot of problems dropping deep and finding space. Missed a great chance to make it 3-0, but was a thorn in Salzburg’s side until he went off.



Subs

Diawara (66th min) – 7 - Solid in midfield, helped Napoli cope with some late Salzburg pressure.

Insigne (72nd min) – 6.5 - Ancelotti sent him on to try and kill the tie but he wasn’t able to spur Napoli on to score their fourth goal.

Ounas (81st min) – 6.5 - Almost scored a fantastic goal late on, he seems to be a real threat coming on late in games.

