Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti talked to Dazn after a 3-2 against AC Milan on Saturday night: “It was a great game, both teams played well even if I think we didn’t deserve to go two goals down. We showed some great commitment and an extraordinary personality. The crowd helped us a lot too.”“Sometimes we can switch to 4-4-2, these players have a lot of knowledge. It’s a paradox but we became more offensive when we found balance in midfield pressing Biglia. Mertens? He is a kind of attacking midfielder. He is very good with short combinations. We asked him to play a bit more on the left with Insigne playing wider.”“Hamsik? He will improve when we will play a little wider and more vertically. His qualities will emerge, I am happy for what he is doing.”The Azzurri did also recover from losing position last week when they won their Serie A debut at Lazio scoring twice after Ciro Immobile’s opener.