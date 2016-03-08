Napoli are unbeaten against AC Milan in their last seven Serie A meetings (W5 D2).



The last AC Milan win against Napoli at San Paolo stadium came back in October 2010; since then, Napoli have won five times (D2).



Since the start of 2018, no other side has won more home Serie A games than Napoli (eight, level with Juventus).



AC Milan have only lost one of their last nine away league games since the start of 2018 (W5 D3). Rossoneri have scored in each match in this time.



Since the 2011-12 season, AC Milan are yet to draw their first league game of the season – from then on, the Rossoneri have both won and lost three games.



Napoli and AC Milan have attempted more shots on target on average per match (six) in Serie A since the start of 2018 than any other sides.



Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti oversaw 420 games as AC Milan’s manager in all competitions. He will face the Rossoneri for the 10th time in Serie A (W4 D3 L2).

(4-3-3): Karnezis; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Allan, Hamsik, Zielinski; Callejon, Milik, Insigne.Ancelotti(4-3-3): Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Biglia, Bakayoko; Suso, Higuain, Bonaventura.: Gattuso