Napoli, after Koulibaly renewal; Manolas must step up

On paper at the start of the season, they were the most frightening centre back duo in the country, and maybe even in Europe. However, after a turbulent start to the season in Napoli, fans haven't been treated to the defensive masterclass they anticipated.



After arriving for 36 million euros from Rome, the Greek defender has failed to settle into his surroundings and most importantly has not developed a strong pairing with world class Kalidou Koulibaly.



In reality in this first phase of the season, the two did not convince. Neither as a couple nor much less individually; both highlighted gaps between the league and the Champions League. In total Napoli have conceded 15 goals in 12 matches domestically.



Both fantastic at defensively taking on a man one-on-one, Manolas & Koulibalyare not the most effective players when it comes to technicality. Koulibaly's growth has been gradual over the years, supported also by the presence of Raul Albiol at his side.



The Spanish defender was able to take him by the hand, assisting him in the five years spent side by side. With Manolas, the Naples defense has gained more determination but, technically speaking, has lost something. Even in defense, the two often tend to make the same movements

The Greek international has had some bad luck however with injuries this campaign, first a muscular fatigue, then an infraction of the rib accused against Verona and finally a fever that kept him in the pits in the last match with Genoa.

Recovering well, Manolas is keen to return against Milan at the heart of the Naples defence.



" I did just six games with Koulibaly and we did well, taking only two goals against Roma.I see so much confusion, I don't understand why. A team does not depend only on the defense and when a goal is taken it is not the fault of a single player, except in the case of serious individual errors: he defends himself in 11 and attacks in 11 " said Manolas before the international break.



Anthony Privetera