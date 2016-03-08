Napoli, agreement in place for young Ecuadorian star

According to Tuttosport, Napoli are looking for alternatives in attack instead of Mauro Icardi and Fernando Llorente. The Neapolitan club’s Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli has identified 19-year-old Ecuadorian striker Leonardo Campana as an important acquisition. The player is currently with Barcelona S.C. of Guayaquil, Ecuador. Campana scored six goals in nine games in the 2019 South American U-20 Championship, helping Ecuador to a tournament victory.



Napoli already have an agreement in place with the Ecuadorian club, €5m plus 25% of any subsequent sale, but the family of the striker are still not fully convinced. His agent Federico Pena and his father Pablo are in Spain to meet with interested La Liga sides. If these negotiations prove unfruitful, then the pair will travel to Italy on Wednesday to meet with Napoli. Napoli will have to convince the pair next week if they are to secure the player before the transfer window closes in less than ten days.



Apollo Heyes