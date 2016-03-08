Napoli, agreement reached for Manolas: Diawara to join Roma

26 June at 20:15
Kostas Manolas will be a new player of Napoli: the negotiations between the Partenopei and Roma are practically closed. Furthermore, not only the Greek defender will switch sides, but also Amadou Diawara.
 
The agreement was reached in the last hours, as the Giallorossi finally opened to the idea of getting Diawara in return, though the players will be treated in two separate deals. Napoli will pay €34m for Manolas (plus €2m to the player), giving the defender €4.5m per year.
 
For Roma, the sale of Manolas will give them some important capital gain, given their situation with UEFA and FFP. In return, they will sign Diawara for €18m plus €2m in bonuses, adding a strong player to their midfield.
 
In the coming hours, more details should surface with regards to the official announcements. For Arsenal, it comes as a blow as Manolas was one of their targets to strengthen the defence this summer.

