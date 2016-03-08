Napoli, agreement with Fiorentina over Veretout imminent

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport: "Napoli is accelerating to close a deal, started some time ago. Yesterday President Aurelio De Laurentiis and sports director Cristiano Giuntoli met Mario Giuffredi, agent of Giovanni Di Lorenzo, but also of Veretout.

Fiorentina have dropped their price tag of Veretout from the initial €25 million they quoted Napoli, to €22 million including bonuses. De Laurentiis would like to pay no more than €17m plus bonuses, but there is hope that Giuffredi can help to bridge the gap between the two clubs valuations of the midfielder and bring a deal to completion. Carlo Ancelotti is a big fan of Veretout, the former Aston Villa man is doing well in Italy and a move to Napoli, and the prospect of playing Champions League football excites the Frenchman a lot.

Arsenal are also said to be paying close attention to the situation, but the general consensus is that Napoli would be his preferred destination, and there is already an agreement in principle on a five-year, €1.8 million net per season contract, plus bonuses. Fiorentina hopes to get as much as possible but will not pull get greedy, since the player has a contract that will expire in 2021. In short, there are all the prerequisites for Napoli to announce their second strike of the summer soon."