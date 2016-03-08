Napoli aim to complete deal for Barcelona and Manchester United target before June
20 March at 16:00Hirving Lozano impressed many at last year's FIFA World Cup; putting in some strong performances with the Mexican national team - including a man of the match showing in an important victory over reigning champions Germany. For this reason, Lozano or, as he is more commonly known, Chucky (after the doll from the classic horror film Child's Play), has been strongly linked with a move away from PSV Eindhoven since the tournament in Russia.
According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is currently negotiating with PSV; as the Neapolitan manager looks to beat their competition to Lozano's signing. PSV would like a fee of around €40m for their Mexican forward; a fee of which Napoli were originally hesitant and skeptical but have soon warmed to - as they attempt to get a deal pushed through and completed before the summer.
For Lozano's signature, Napoli could face competition from Barcelona, Manchester United, Everton, Arsenal and AC Milan; who have all been linked to the Mexican's signature at one point or another.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments