Napoli aim to edge Arsenal and Juventus in race for Benfica star
15 April at 14:15Alejandro 'Alex' Grimaldo is a Spanish full-back who is currently playing for LIGA NOS side Benfica. Grimaldo, 23, is considered one of the most talented young left-backs in Europe and is being tipped to break into the Spanish national team shortly too.
Grimaldo is, deservedly, a target of a number of top clubs. Arsenal have been reportedly interested in the Spaniard for a few months now; the Premier League club on the hunt for full-backs to help build the next generation of their squad under Spanish head coach Unai Emery.
It is not just Arsenal after Grimaldo, however, with Juventus also having been considered as long-time suitors of the Spanish defender; the Bianconeri having been eager to sign him to add to their ranks.
The latest reports, however, have suggested another club is in the running for the Benfica man; Napoli. Napoli see Grimaldo as the perfect alternative to Stefan Lainer; given they are unable to sign the Salzburg defender.
