Napoli, all in for Carrasco if Callejon leaves
27 December at 11:40The re-foundation of the Napoli is taking full effect. The club of the patron De Laurentiis is in fact experiencing a rich intertwining of the market regarding the Chinese championship and at least two important market operations in and out could start from the East (via calciomercato).
Once again Yannick Ferreira Carrasco will be mentioned throughout the winter mercato. The 26-year-old attacker, ex-Atletico Madrid after being courted in recent seasons first by Inter and then by Milan, ended up in the sights of the sports director Cristiano Giuntoli who had already made an attempt before the player landed at Dalian Yifang.
The club of Carrasco, coached by ex-Napoli Rafa Benitez, could represent for Giuntoli the key to create a sort of exchange. The Dalian Yifang has in fact repeatedly asked for José Maria Callejon , who has an expiring contract with Napoli and is ready to say goodbye.
If the Spaniard finds an agreement then there will be the green light to negotiate for Carrasco who would immediately take his place in the squad.
Anthony Privetera
