Napoli, Allan is closer and closer to leaving in the summer: the situation
27 February at 14:20Napoli midfielder Allan seems more and more likely to be leaving the Partenopei in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to a report from Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the club’s coach, Gennaro Gattuso, left him out of the starting eleven against Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday. Gattuso didn’t start the 29-year-old Brazilian on the bench because of the revolt against Carlo Ancelotti before Christmas, but instead because he wasn’t fully convinced by the fitness of the player.
Furthermore, Allan has more competition for a starting spot thanks to the arrival of Diego Demme from RB Leipzig last month, the report continues. The uncertainty regarding his starting spot may push the Brazilian midfielder to look for a new home in the upcoming summer transfer window.
Allan has made 23 appearances across all competitions for Napoli so far this season, for a total of 1543 minutes.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments