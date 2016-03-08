Napoli: Allan, Manolas and Ghoulam all undergo personalised training schedule today

Napoli underwent a morning training session today, with the injured Allan, Kostas Manolas and Faouzi Ghoulam all undergoing a personalised schedule, according to an official announcement from the Partenopei.The club began today’s session with a warm-up, before working on ball possession retention and then technical work. Finally, the remaining players took part in cross training before a final session of shooting practice. Their next game is against AC Milan at the San Siro after the international break.Apollo Heyes