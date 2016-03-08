Napoli, Allan: 'Ronaldo? We do not think about him"

Napoli midfielder Allan has spoken to Radio Kiss Kiss ahead of the match against Juventus:"It's a rather special week, more for the people out there than for us. We do not care what opponent there is, we always face it with the hunger to win the three points. Against Juventus it will be a special match, we will enter the field to give satisfaction to these people who are always with us. We have to enter the field quiet, just think about doing our football, entertain the people and try to bring the result home We are doing very well, we are preparing well. We will try to win the three points to have confidence in the league and then in the Europa League. Cristiano Ronaldo? We think of Juventus in general. It was decided last time by Mandzukic, for example, so we have to pay attention to all the players, for us and for our fans it's a very important race."

@EddieSwain_