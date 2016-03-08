Napoli, Allan's agent: "He deserves to get a Brazil call-up..."

Napoli midfielder Allan has been playing very well as his agent had this to say on the matter as he spoke to Radio Marte:



" He has a lot of personality and he works hard. He likes to help his teammates out which is why he is so well liked. Future? There have been teams interested in him but there were no official offers. He is happy at Napoli and they want to keep him. Brazil? Yes he surely deserves to get a call-up to the Brazilian national team, let's see...". For more news visit Calciomercato.com.