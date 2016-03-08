Napoli, Allan’s recent performances questioned, was his head turned by PSG?

Il Mattino today focuses on Allan's declining performance, who after a great start to the season was close to sealing a deal to join Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window. They claim that since he received their offer he has not been the same player and question whether his head was turned by the extravagant offer of the French champions:

"The physical decline, the mental decline, a bit of self-respect: it is hunting for the reasons for Allan's crisis. Carlo Ancelotti has already found himself in a similar situation: in 2009 Milan had practically sold Kaka before backing up to the last second, but the Brazilian almost never played from that moment before his farewell in June due to muscle problems, but Ancelotti knew he would have found it difficult to recharge Allan with his head already in Paris after accepting the offer of the Qatari’s, also because on the table, his representatives had clumsily explained, there was an offer of 8 million euros a year which, at 28 (but also at 20 or 35), they certainly do not leave you indifferent. In June it is likely that PSG will return to the attack: its yes is granted, because those figures certainly cannot be refused.”