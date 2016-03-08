Napoli, Ancelotti: "Bayern Munich didn't want to change"

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti had this to say about his Bayern Munich days in an interview with DAZN:



" My experience at Bayern wasn't a usual one. We started off very well but there was a philosophy issue. I don't think they wanted to change which was a problem. Every coach has his own ideas but you can't put them in place all at once. I am now very happy to be at Napoli...". For more news, visit Calciomercato.com.