Napoli, Ancelotti explains heavy defeat against Liverpool

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti spoke to Sky Sport after the Partenopei 5-0 defeat at hands of Liverpool.



“I am not happy about the five goals we allowed. It’s always hard to lose but we played openly, we needed it. We struggled when we had to start the action from the back. They were pressing us and we lost the ball too many times, suffering their counterattacks. We need some time, we did something well especially when we were 2-0 down.”



“We are trying to change our mentality compared to last season, we are halfway. It’s better to cut a poor figure now that next month. We need to have a better building of the action from the back. We need to be quicker, we were too much dirty and unprecise. We didn’t need a defensive game but when you play openly against Liverpool, you give them a chance to use their best tool: the counterattack.”



“Koulibaly’s contract extension is important. I asked not to sell the important players and the club kept is word. This is a competitive squad. I am happy about the players I have.”

