Napoli: Ancelotti finds replacement for €60m Man City target and eyes Real duo
28 May at 17:30Napoli will lose their star midfielder Jorgino to either Manchester City or Manchester United this summer, with Pep Guardiola’s Etihad club a preferred choice for the Italian midfielder.
With that, Gazzetta now reports Napoli new manager Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to bring in players to replace the outgoing Jorginho, who will leave Naples this summer. Several players have already been targeted.
Jorginho is a €60 million target for Manchester City and United have also been linked with the player. Ancelotti wants to replace him with new face and two Real Madrid players Achraf Hakimi and Borja Mayoral are now targeted.
Not just Hakimi and Mayoral, but Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira is also on Napoli’’s radar. He is targeting by Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli for several months and will cost €25 million.
Lucas Torreira remains favourite, but for that Napoli need to close Jorginho’s sale to Manchester City or Manchester United.
