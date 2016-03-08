Napoli, Ancelotti: 'Gattuso? He is a brother to me, I have faith in ADL'

Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli drew Udinese 1-1 as the pressure keeps on growing. Kevin Lasagna had opened the scoring for Udinese but Piotr Zielinski tied the game up at one in the second half. Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic was sent off towards the end of the game but Napoli were able to hold on for the draw. Napoli fans certainly won't be pleased as their club haven't won a game since late October. Ancelotti's side will now take on Parma next in the Italian Serie A as this won't be an easy game for either side. Here is what Ancelotti had to say after the game as he spoke to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com):



'We reacted well in the second half after a slow start in the first half. I always try to remain positive but the first half wasn't good, we were way too slow. UCL? Tuesday is a huge game for us, we have to do much better. Insigne? He isn't the only one who had a bad game, everyone played bad. Gattuso? He is like a brother to me, I don't know anything. I have faith in ADL, he would've told me if there was something brewing. Napoli have faith in me...'. More to come....



You can view all of the Udinese-Napoli 1-1 match stats bellow:



STARTING LINEUPS:



Udinese: Musso; De Maio, Troost-Ekong, Nuytinck; Ter-Avest, Fofana, Mandragora, De Paul, Stryger-Larsen; Okaka, Kevin Lasagna



Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Callejon, Fabian Ruiz, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens, Chucky Lozano.



GOALS: Kevin Lasagna (Udinese), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli)



SENDING OFF: Nikola Maksimovic (Napoli)