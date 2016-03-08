Napoli, Ancelotti: 'Genk play good offensive football'

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke in a press conference today ahead of Napoli’s Champions League clash against Genk tomorrow.The Italian coach discussed Genk and the possibility of a return for striker Arkadiusz Milik.“They’re a team that play good offensive football, with clear ideas and a precise identity. They are a team that will try to make proactive moves, it also happened in Salzburg where they suffered counter attacks from them. Milik is not a question, he is a player who was late compared to others because he had to solve a physical problem. Now he's fine. If he plays, he will make his contribution like the others.”25-year-old Polish striker Milk has had an unfortunate time in Naples, missing more games through injury than goals scored for the Partenopei. So far this season he has only made two appearances for the Neapolitan club but has failed to play a full 90 minutes since last season.Apollo Heyes