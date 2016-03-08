Napoli, Ancelotti: 'Hamsik made history; on Ospina-Meret...'

Napoli prepare for the Europa League on Thursday, when the Neapolitan side take on FC Zurich. Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke at his usual press conference ahead of the clash, where he spoke on several topics such as Marek Hamsik's incoming departure to Dalian Yifang; as well as on which goalkeeper will play against Zurich tomorrow evening."We lose important player, who made history, there are players who must continue on his way.""The choice of goalkeeper is linked to physical conditions, Ospina has not trained, if today he trains and is good to play, he will, otherwise [it will be] Meret.""We are keen to keep this game and continue this journey, which will be a long one, and go all the way. We must reflect on the fact that we lack away goals from four games while conceding more. We need to focus the discussion on effectiveness.""It is important when risking him, that it is safe, he is reliable and has experience. Unfortunately he has a injury that kept him out for a long time and we decided it was right to proceed with the operation."

Sam Wilson (@snhw_)