Napoli, Ancelotti: 'Hamsik wants to move to China...'

02 February at 21:30
Napoli beat Sampdoria 3-0 earlier on today in the Italian Serie A as Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Marek Hamsik at the end of the game to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com), here is what he had to say on the matter: 'Hamsik? Yes there are ongoing negotiations, let's see what we and the player decide. Napoli have a lot of respect for Marek Hamsik as he is in our history books. If he wants to try something new, then we want to make him happy. Talks are ongoing and the player would like to move to China but I don't want to say more at this moment in time. We are happy about the win tonight and let's see what happens with Hamsik later on, it's not up to me....'.

It is reported that Hamsik will sign a 3 year contract with Chinese club Dalian. Napoli should receive 15-20 million euros from this potential transfer. More to come on the matter very soon...

