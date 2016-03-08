Napoli, Ancelotti hits out at council over state of San Paulo
11 September at 21:00Carlo Ancelotti against the city council. The manager of Napoli, through a harsh statement published on the club's official website today, stated that he is outraged by the conditions of the San Paolo locker room.
The Partenopei played the first two games of the season away from home, as a result of the ongoing renovation. For several years, the stadium has been a hot topic due to its poor state, something which hasn't been fixed by the council.
"I saw the conditions of the dressing rooms in San Paolo. There are no words. I accepted the club's request to play the first two games away from home to allow the work to be completed, as was promised.
"In two months you can build a house, they have not been able to renovate the dressing rooms! Where should we change to play against Sampdoria and Liverpool? I am outraged by the incorrectness and inadequacy of those (the council) who had to carry out these jobs," he concluded.
Ancelotti's men will face Sampdoria on Saturday, which will be an important game in front of their home crowd. However, the stadium situation certainly doesn't help with cooling down the mood ahead of the clash.
One can hope the situation will be resolved in the coming future as it's starting to get unbearable for the club, who are getting little response from the council.
