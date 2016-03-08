Napoli, Ancelotti: "I console myself with the 2003 Ucl win..."

Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the press after the Juve-Napoli (3-1) game here is what he had to say on the matter (via Calciomercato.com):



" I think that the referee made a few funny decisions. Mario Rui was sent off but the referee had to think about it for a long time. We started the game very well and even took the lead but we then fell asleep at times and we made some sluggish mistakes. I think we did pretty well overall but we still have to improve a lot. Improvements? Well I think we have to be more consistent and we need to have a stronger character. 10 men? I think we did pretty well down a man considering we were playing in Turin. Juve fans? Well their chants were not a surprise. I console myself with the 2003 UCL Champions league with AC Milan. We have to keep on fighting hard and keep on hoping...".



