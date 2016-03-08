Napoli, Ancelotti: 'I don't want to take all responsibility'

Napoli are still struggling in the league. After the 1-1 draw away at Liverpool in the Champions League group stage, which sparked some hope, the Partenopei once again failed to impress in Serie A, losing the game against Bologna earlier today.

However, the situation at the club is far from good, from internal disagreements to the player fines. In an interview with Sky Italia after the game ( via Calciomercato.com ), Carlo Ancelotti made it clear that he won't take all of the responsibility for their poor run of form.

"The players must feel responsible. I won't take all the responsibility myself and I don't want to do it. I take most of it, but the players go on the field. From my point of view, the players have to go on the field with more determination," he stated.

In other words, these are delicate times at the Partenopei. For the time being, there's a long way to go until all of the issues are solved.

They now haven't won a game since October 19th, drawing four and losing two games. Currently, they are in seventh place in the standings, five points off the Champions League zone. Of course, this isn't a lot at all, and a turnaround would put them right back in the race.