Napoli, Ancelotti: 'Icardi? I don't care. Milik is out'

"The team is motivated and has reached a good physical condition. We are a strong and competitive group with an important goal. The growth is linked to the improvement of the players. "If this team is stronger than last year's? Yes, I think so. We are stronger quality-wise, then the team will have to be put together. The market has been good so far, then the field will judge.

"Fiorentina? It is a team that has changed a lot. We will play on a difficult pitch and we want to do well. Lozano? He is a player that will increase quality. He is a serious guy, who showed a great desire to come to Napoli.



"Icardi? I'm not interested in the story, the club thinks about it. We have competent directors, I only think about the team and tomorrow we have an important and difficult start.

"Milik? He tried this morning but he will not be available. We are negotiating to renew his contract with the club, he is very important for the team," he concluded.