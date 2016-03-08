Napoli, Ancelotti imitates Mourinho gesture

There has been a lot of talks concerning José Mourinho's "gesture" towards the Juve fans at the end of the Juve-Man United UCL game in Turin. Juve fans had reportedly been insulting José Mourinho all game long as the Portuguese coach gave them a "I can't hear you" gesture at the end of the game as his team won 1-2. Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti commented the matter today as he supported Mourinho on the matter. He even jokingly imitated Mourinho as you can view so bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.



