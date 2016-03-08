...
Napoli, Ancelotti imitates Mourinho gesture

09 November at 21:05
There has been a lot of talks concerning José Mourinho's "gesture" towards the Juve fans at the end of the Juve-Man United UCL game in Turin. Juve fans had reportedly been insulting José Mourinho all game long as the Portuguese coach gave them a "I can't hear you" gesture at the end of the game as his team won 1-2. Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti commented the matter today as he supported Mourinho on the matter. He even jokingly imitated Mourinho as you can view so bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. 

 

Comments

