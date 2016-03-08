Napoli, Ancelotti increases tension: 'I disagree with the club on the ritiro'

After failing to win in their last three games, tension has increased at Napoli. On Saturday afternoon, the Partenopei were beaten by two goals to one against Roma, this funding themselves in 7th place after 11 games played.Of course, the Napoli management isn't happy with the recent results. Therefore, the club decided to announce a ritiro until Sunday, which means that the players will stay at the training ground.However, as revealed by Ancelotti during today's press conference (via Calciomercato.com), on the eve of the Salzburg clash, he doesn't agree with the club's decision."I don't agree with the decision to put us in a ritiro. However, I do coaching. The club and the president make the decisions," he stated.As if there wasn't enough tension between the manager and president De Laurentiis, it has certainly become more evident now. In the end, though, the situation will depend on the upcoming games for the Partenopei. In order to stay at the top, they certainly need to turn the situation around.