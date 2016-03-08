Napoli, Ancelotti: "Insigne was the best..."

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to Sky Sport after the Napoli-Fiorentina game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" We played like we wanted to but we did miss a few passes here and there. We didn't want to be too ofensive since we knew Fiorentina were a great team. We took our time and we finally ended up scoring an important goal. Insigne? He did very well today and he was our best player I would say. I am happy for him. Zielinski? Well to be like a De Bruyne he will still have to grow a lot but he is a great player. UCL? We want to start well...".