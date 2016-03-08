Napoli, Ancelotti is ready to strike for Allan: the details
25 March at 19:00Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring his former player Allan to Merseyside, according to a report from Italian newspaper Il Roma via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Ancelotti understands that Napoli are likely to sell the 29-year-old Brazilian midfielder in the summer, as president Aurelio De Laurentiis wants to clear out the older stars to invest in a younger squad. Allan’s contract expires with the Partenopei in the summer of 2023 but the Naples based club could still sell for lower than his market value in order to offload him.
Everton are preparing to present a serious offer for Allan, the report continues, but the figure is far below the €100 million that Napoli asked French giants Paris Saint Germain for a year and a half ago, in the January 2019 transfer window.
Allan has made 24 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1553 minutes. In that time, he has scored one goal and provided one assist.
Apollo Heyes
