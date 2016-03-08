Napoli, Ancelotti is worried about injury to Milik

09 September at 18:15
Brought in to replace the departing Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli in 2016, 25-year-old Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik has missed more games due to injury than goals scored for the Partenopei.
 
Milik has scored 34 goals and provided 5 assists in 87 games since his arrival from Ajax in the summer of 2016, but his missed a shocking 52 games due to a variety of injuries.
 
First, the striker injured the front cruciate ligament of his left knee during an international break only two months after signing with Napoli, missing four months of action to recover. Then, a year later on September 23, 2017 against SPAL, Milik injured the front cruciate of his right knee, taking six months to recover and missing the majority of the season.
 
Now, the Polish forward is injured again. According to Naples based newspaper Il Mattino via Calciomercato.com, coach Carlo Ancelotti is worried about the forward’s recovery time after an injury in a pre-season tournament in America.
 
With a long season ahead, the 60-year-old Italian coach is unsure whether he can count on Milik to lead the line for the club in both the Champions League and the championship.

For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.