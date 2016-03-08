Napoli, Ancelotti is worried about injury to Milik
09 September at 18:15Brought in to replace the departing Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli in 2016, 25-year-old Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik has missed more games due to injury than goals scored for the Partenopei.
Milik has scored 34 goals and provided 5 assists in 87 games since his arrival from Ajax in the summer of 2016, but his missed a shocking 52 games due to a variety of injuries.
First, the striker injured the front cruciate ligament of his left knee during an international break only two months after signing with Napoli, missing four months of action to recover. Then, a year later on September 23, 2017 against SPAL, Milik injured the front cruciate of his right knee, taking six months to recover and missing the majority of the season.
Now, the Polish forward is injured again. According to Naples based newspaper Il Mattino via Calciomercato.com, coach Carlo Ancelotti is worried about the forward’s recovery time after an injury in a pre-season tournament in America.
With a long season ahead, the 60-year-old Italian coach is unsure whether he can count on Milik to lead the line for the club in both the Champions League and the championship.
Apollo Heyes
