Napoli, Ancelotti: 'James can help us. Icardi? I've always had great strikers'

24 July at 22:30
In an interview with TV Luna, Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the club's situation and the rumours relating to James and Icardi.
 
"We are trying new things. We need to find more balance, but now is the worst time because the team is not ready physically. Now we will focus more on tactics and play," he began.
 
The Partenopei have been linked with Icardi and James Rodriguez in recent weeks and Ancelotti refused to rule out a move for the two, who would help take their attack to a new level.
 
"Icardi? I have always had great strikers in my career, from Inzaghi to Ibra. Icardi is a great striker like Milik. The Polish, however, is more complete even if the Argentine scores more in the area.
 
"James? He is a player who knows how to play in his position, and he can help us a lot in the build-up for the attackers," he concluded.

