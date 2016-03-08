Napoli, Ancelotti Jr: "We adapted our game tonight..."

Carlo Ancelotti sent his son Davide to speak to DAZN after the game, here is what his son had to say on the matter as he spoke to the press:



" Press conference? Coaches need turnovers too! The weather was a problem tonight for sure. Even so, we were able to adapt our game to the bad weather and we played a pretty solid game after all. We didn"t play well in the first half and we knew that we were going to have to change something at the break. We have a lot of mature players here and we were able to change. Assistant to your father? It's like any other assistant to a coach. I do whatever he wants me to do pretty much. I might be a little more direct when I talk to him since he is my father so I am not shy!".



