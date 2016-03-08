Napoli, Ancelotti: 'Llorente would add quality, no penalty against Fiorentina'
30 August at 13:45
On the eve of the clash between Juventus and Napoli, Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the press at the weekly press conference. Many topics were touched by the manager: from the physical condition of Lozano and Milik to the controversy last weekend.
"Lozano is doing well, he is in a good physical condition, ready to play. Milik? He isn't called up, we plan to have him back after the international break," he began.
The Italian also commented on the controversial scenes that took place in the game against Fiorentina, during which Mertens was awarded a penalty after a blatant dive despite the existence of VAR. His side went on to win the game 4-3.
"Zielinksi's challenge on Ribery wasn't a foul, and with the same honesty, I say that Mertens shouldn't have got a penalty.
"The game? It is an important test, because the goal is to show that we are competitive against the Scudetto favourites. The feeling is good, then the game will speak."
According to our sources, Napoli have secured the signing of Fernando Llorente on a two-year deal. Ancelotti admitted that the player would be useful, without giving away too many details.
"Everyone knows his characteristics, he would increase the quality of the team. I don't know if he will join us, but I would be very happy of he does. Icardi? there are no regrets," he concluded.
