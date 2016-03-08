Napoli, Ancelotti looking to bring Lozano to Everton
23 January at 18:00Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti is looking to bring Napoli forward Hirving Lozano to the Premier League, according to a report from Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 60-year-old Italian coach still appreciates the qualities of the 24-year-old Mexican striker, who has struggled to settle in Naples since his arrival from Dutch side PSV in the summer. Ancelotti is looking to sign a new forward this month in order to help the club improve and climb up the league table.
Lozano has been considered a transfer market flop, the report highlights, and so the Naples based club may be willing to sell him if they like the offer. The Mexican forward has made 22 appearances across all competitions so far this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process. Contracted until 2024, the player has failed to live up to his €42 million price tag.
Apollo Heyes
