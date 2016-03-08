Napoli, Ancelotti: 'Manolas-Koulibaly? I can't wait. James? It will take time'

Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the press (via TV Luna) after Napoli's 2-1 loss to Pippo Inzaghi's Benevento, here is what he had to say on the matter:



'Result? I wasn't expecting a great game. We have been working hard on our fitness levels so it's normal that we play with heavy legs in July. We don't have a complete squad yet but players are now slowly returning from their vacations. Manolas? We are waiting for him to arrive. He is a great player and he will form an unbelievable tandem with Koulibaly. I can't wait to see them play together. With those two at the back, we will be able to focus more on scoring goals. Formation? When defending we will use a 4-4-2 lineup. When attacking, we will push a wingback up the pitch and use three men at the back. James? He is versatile, he can play on the wing or behind the strikers. I sent him a happy birthday message not too long ago. Negotiations? Let's see it might take a long time. Milik? He is very important to us...'. More to come on the matter...