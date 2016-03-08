Napoli, Ancelotti: 'Manolas-Koulibaly? I can't wait. James? It will take time'

13 July at 23:20
Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the press (via TV Luna) after Napoli's 2-1 loss to Pippo Inzaghi's Benevento, here is what he had to say on the matter:

'Result? I wasn't expecting a great game. We have been working hard on our fitness levels so it's normal that we play with heavy legs in July. We don't have a complete squad yet but players are now slowly returning from their vacations. Manolas? We are waiting for him to arrive. He is a great player and he will form an unbelievable tandem with Koulibaly. I can't wait to see them play together. With those two at the back, we will be able to focus more on scoring goals. Formation? When defending we will use a 4-4-2 lineup. When attacking, we will push a wingback up the pitch and use three men at the back. James? He is versatile, he can play on the wing or behind the strikers. I sent him a happy birthday message not too long ago. Negotiations? Let's see it might take a long time. Milik? He is very important to us...'. More to come on the matter...

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.