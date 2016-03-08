Napoli, Ancelotti: 'My team really surprised me...'

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to Sky Sport after the Napoli-Juve (1-2) game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Meret's red card? It was a controversial decision clearly. He didn't touch him but it was the attempt to catch him that was punished. There are many things to take into account like for example the direction of the ball. Now that VAR is there, why not take a closer look at this episode? There were other elements that could've been taken into account. Zielinski? Milik was supposed to be in the wall but he was subbed off so Zielinski was there instead. The Pjanic free-kick went over his head, we can't do much about it. Juve are a great team but our performance will certainly give us a lot of confidence. Once the game was 10 vs 10, I was really surprised by my team. We were much better than Juve which isn't easy to do since they have strong individuals. Insigne? He is our penalty-kick taker, it happens to miss sometimes...'. More to come...