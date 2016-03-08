Napoli: Ancelotti names squad for AC Milan clash
24 August at 22:20These are the players available for Carlo Ancelotti for tomorrow’s Serie A clash against AC Milan.
The Azzurri won their opening Serie A game against Lazio last week and are due to face the Rossoneri at the San Paolo tomorrow with Gennaro Gattuso’s side ready to play their first official game of the season after that their first game against Genoa was postponed.
Napoli squad v. AC Milan:
GK: Karnezis, Ospina, Marfella
Defeners: Albiol, Malcuit, Koulibaly, Luperto, Maksimovic, Mario Rui, Hysaj
Midfielders: Allan, Rog, Diawara, Zielinski, Hamsik
Strikers: Ounas, Verdi, Callejon, Mertens, Insigne, Milik.
