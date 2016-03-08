Napoli: Ancelotti names squad for AC Milan clash

These are the players available for Carlo Ancelotti for tomorrow’s Serie A clash against AC Milan.



The Azzurri won their opening Serie A game against Lazio last week and are due to face the Rossoneri at the San Paolo tomorrow with Gennaro Gattuso’s side ready to play their first official game of the season after that their first game against Genoa was postponed.



Napoli squad v. AC Milan:



GK: Karnezis, Ospina, Marfella

Defeners: Albiol, Malcuit, Koulibaly, Luperto, Maksimovic, Mario Rui, Hysaj

Midfielders: Allan, Rog, Diawara, Zielinski, Hamsik

Strikers: Ounas, Verdi, Callejon, Mertens, Insigne, Milik.

