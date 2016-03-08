Napoli, Ancelotti: 'Our goal is to reach 80 points, Mertens will stay'

28 April at 15:35
Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to DAZN after his side's 2-0 win over Frosinone, expressing his delight about the game.

"We played a good game, it was important to win and give positive signals. Now we will try to close the season well. We can't let our guard down, we will try to get as many points as possible, our goal is to reach 80 points. 

"Mertens? I always think he is great, even when he is poor. He gives everything and works a lot for the team. I really like his attitude. Is he included in the future of Napoli? Yes, certainly yes. He is an important player for the attitude and he manages to convey this to his teammates.

"Younes? He came from an injury, it is normal to not have continuity. Today he showed what he can do. He is formidable in one-on-one situations, which is why he must be used," he concluded. 

