Napoli, Ancelotti: "Psg? It will be a crucial game for us..."

At the end of the Udinese-Napoli game (0-3), Carlo Ancelotti spoke to DAZN (via Calciomercato.com), here is what he had to say on the matter:



" It wasn't an easy game and we had to work very hard but in the end we got what we wanted. I think we controlled the play well in the second half which is a good sign. It was an important win and it felt good to get a clean sheet too. I like everyone's game tonight, our strikers did very well too. New Napoli? Well we want to be dominant between the lines and keep on improving. Udinese? I wasn't expecting them to play like this. Malcuit? He is growing a lot but he still needs to develop. PSG in the Champions league? It will be a great game for sure and we are ready for this challenge. We want to do well and we know that it will be a crucial game...".



