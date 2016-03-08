Napoli, Ancelotti reveals the 'most important thing' about James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez has been heavily linked with a move to Napoli this summer, with Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti speaking to the press about several topics, including James Rodriguez's proposed switch to the club:



"​If James arrives, what role will he have? If he arrives I don't know, we hope so. I know him very well, he can play in all the midfield positions. At Real I used him as a left midfielder, as a midfielder, or even on the right. Positioning is not a problem, he is adaptable, he plays in many positions.



"The important thing is that he puts the blue jersey on, the number on the back does not count. It takes, however, time and patience.



"Insigne for Icardi? ​No, I would not. Insigne is the captain of Napoli and we are all happy that he stays here.



"First year? ​I found myself very well, with the team, the city, the sports center. I consider it a year of adaptation, we want to be able to pull the best out of this."



