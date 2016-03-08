Napoli: Ancelotti sacking announcement, Gattuso arrival to come

Napoli's social media and technical team have officially announced that club coach Carlo Ancelotti is to part ways with the club following its 4-0 win in the Champions League over Genk.The statement appeared in the evening on the official Twitter profile. Soon the announcement of Gennaro Gattuso as the new coach of the Neapolitans will arrive, with a ready contract for 6 months plus a years option to extend.The club announced on their official twitter:"The Soccer Sports Society Naples has decided to revoke the role of technical manager of the first team from Mr. Carlo Ancelotti. The relations of friendship, esteem and mutual respect between the company, its president Aurelio De Laurentiis and Carlo Ancelotti remain intact".Anthony Privetera