Napoli, Ancelotti: 'The Europa League ball is a disaster'

14 February at 23:00
Carlo Ancelotti spoke to Sky Italia with a smile on his face, following his side's 3-1 win in the Europa League. 
 
"Insigne? He's improving, he's starting to find the continuity he had back in October. We have to be more effective, we had so many opportunities and we could've scored many more goals. 
 
"The pitch was terrible, as well as the ball. Europa League's ball is a disaster, they should consider changing it," he concluded. 
 

