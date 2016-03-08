Napoli, Ancelotti: 'The suitcase of a coach is always packed...'
09 December at 16:30Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to gathered reporters at a press conference today, ahead of the club’s Champions League clash against Genk tomorrow. His words were noted by Calciomercato.com.
"De Laurentiis? I talked to the president, we're all focused, we made an assessment of the match in Udine, now let's think about tomorrow. On the eve of the match I see it as a great opportunity to achieve an important goal, the qualification. We evaluated this game and nothing else.”
Ancelotti also touched on his future, considering his role at the club has been called into question in recent weeks following the Partenopei’s poor start to the season in the league as well as the negative atmosphere present in the dressing room.
“The suitcase of a coach is always packed. I think the fact that I'm being questioned in this situation is absolutely normal, it's an experience I've been through in the past too. If one day the team decides to dismiss me or if I decide to leave, if certain situations do not occur, it is right to close. But I am not thinking of all this for the time being. The moment is bad, I can't pretend to be anything.”
Napoli are currently 7th in the league after 15 games, seven points behind 6th place Atalanta.
