Napoli, Ancelotti: 'We can win the league title by attacking', as Montella was livid...

Carlo Ancelotti spoke to Sky Sport after the Fiorentina vs Napoli game, here is what he had to say: 'We didn't defend well as we were too slow pressing Fiorentina. It's never good to concede goals but when you score four goals on the road, you have to be happy. Fans? After 90 minutes of insults, I turned to the fans and I told them to go home since it was late. It's never fun to be in situations like this but it happens. Most of the Fiorentina fans are great but there are always idiots who ruin everything. Scudetto? We can do it, we have a lot of potential and we can certainly win the league title if we keep attacking like this...'.



Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Montella added to Sky Sport: 'I want to thank everyone, we played great. It's sad to come up empty handed, we deserved more. Penalty? Mertens simulated, why couldn't the VAR see it. We are all very angry since we felt that we deserved much more. Again on VAR? I don't want to talk about it but I don't get why VAR didn't intervene in this situation. We worked hard and you can tell that the lads were ready. We have to continue like this...'.