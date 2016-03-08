Napoli, Ancelotti: 'We don't have a definitive starting 11...'

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to Sky Sport after the Napoli-Lazio 2-1 game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



' Yes we were missing a lot of players today but we have a lot of depth and quality. We have a team that is capable of playing at high levels in three competitions. We did very well today and our quality was seen on the night. Milik? Well Milik is Milik. He has been doing very well for us, he will now have to be consistent but we have a lot of faith in him. Fabian Ruiz? He did well on the left side and he is now doing well in a central position. He is a great modern midfielder and we are happy to have him. Starting XI? Since everyone is doing so well we won't have a definitive starting XI, we will play whoever deserves to play. Meret? He hasn't played all that much but he is a great talent. We have a nice mix between young talent and experience in nets so that's good. Callejon? He did well clearly...'.



For more news visit Calciomercato.com right now.