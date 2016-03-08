Napoli, Ancelotti: 'We made too many errors...'

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com) after the Napoli-Torino 0-0 game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



'Result? We didn't score, you can't win if you don't score. We didn't score against Fiorentina either so we are going to have to be more clinical. We made too many mistakes and that's on us. You can't have 18 scoring chances in two games and not find the back of the net. We are going to have to work hard and try to improve since we need to get back to winning ways. 13 points off Juve? Well we are still in a pretty good situation, we are still hungry and determined. Forwards? They are not the only ones you can blame when you don't score a goal. As I've said, you attack and defend as a team. We will all have to be better in the coming weeks...'. More to come on the matter...