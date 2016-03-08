Napoli, Ancelotti: 'We should've won today...'

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com) after the Fiorentina-Napoli (0-0) game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Result? Well we dropped two important points on the night that's for sure. We attacked all game long and I think that we deserved to win but that's football for you. We played great but you have to be clinical when you get clear chances. If you don't score, then it's impossible to win a game. Fiorentina? They pressed us hard which forced us to make some mistakes but I still liked how we played today. Fabian Ruiz? He isn't exactly like Hamsik but he and Allan are doing great together. Improvements? Well we just have to work on finishing our chances better. Mertens? He is unlucky at this moment in time but goals will come if he keeps working hard. Albiol? He has a knee inflammation, we will evaluate him soon. Hamsik? I said farewell to him on Thursday...'. More to come...