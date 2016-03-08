Napoli, Ancelotti: 'Whenever Klopp loses here, he tends to win the Ucl'

Carlo Ancelotti spoke to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com) at the end of the Napoli-Liverpool 2-0 game, here is what he had to say on the matter:' It is always difficult to play against Liverpool, we had to sacrifice ourselves but at the same time, we didn't want to lose our identity. Mistakes? We did lose the ball cheaply at times but Liverpool did press us high up the pitch. Back-line? We did great and we defended very well. This is what allowed us to get those late chances and win the game. We have a lot of quality, the players have to believe in themselves. Lozano? He is a great player, we are happy to have him. You have to be able to adapt to certain situations and I believe we did that very well tonight. Di Lorenzo and Meret? They both made their UCL debut today and they both did very well, I am happy for them. Klopp? I told him at the end of the game to not worry. Why? Because he tends to win the Champions league when he loses here!'.