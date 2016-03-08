Napoli, Ancelotti will give a press conference tomorrow afternoon
17 October at 20:45Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti will speak in a press conference at 2pm tomorrow on the eve of the club’s upcoming game against newly promoted side Hellas Verona, according to Calciomercato.com.
The former Milan coach will be desperate for three points following the club’s slow start to the season. Napoli are currently fourth in the league, six points behind league leaders and rivals Juventus. A victory against Verona could see the Partenopei rise as high as third, with Atalanta currently three points above Ancelotti’s side.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments